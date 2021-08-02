State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,687 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 237,101 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,320.7% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 292,763 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Regions Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 393,944 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 129,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

