State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 16,293 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 146.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Abiomed worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth $32,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.25.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $327.14 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

