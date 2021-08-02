State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 43,810 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,810 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $89.55 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.41.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

