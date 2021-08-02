State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 9,200 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,058,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,145,000 after purchasing an additional 69,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $304,237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,172,000 after buying an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $100.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.16 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.85.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

