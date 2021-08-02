State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of NVR worth $9,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,222.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,897.25. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,770.02 and a 52 week high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $42.50 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

