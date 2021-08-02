State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 137,712 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 137,712 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,713,000 after buying an additional 95,801 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after buying an additional 1,892,134 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,683 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $62.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.77. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

