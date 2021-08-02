State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,644 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.56.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,092 shares of company stock worth $9,520,528. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $220.83 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

