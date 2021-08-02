State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 20,639 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,639 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after buying an additional 1,893,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $51.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.49. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

