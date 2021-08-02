State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,449 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.77 on Monday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.