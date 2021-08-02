State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,480 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,627 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $122.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.