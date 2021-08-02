State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,229 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,294 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Citrix Systems worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $744,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $100.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.66 and a 52-week high of $148.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,349 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.13.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.