State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,282 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $141.50 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $156.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.