State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 578 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,824 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $25,000. South State CORP. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $206.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $114.77 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

