State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,911 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,911 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $741.00 price objective (up previously from $729.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.00.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $574.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $548.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $660.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

