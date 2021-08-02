State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes $7.73 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,497 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Splunk by 1,668.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $141.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.61. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. Splunk’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.