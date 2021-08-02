State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,576,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.10% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,754 shares of company stock valued at $54,765,017 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNXC. Barrington Research began coverage on Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $163.73 on Monday. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $166.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

