State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,447 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMS. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of CMS opened at $61.79 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

