State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $32,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $378.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a PE ratio of 130.38, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $588.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total value of $4,904,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,888 shares of company stock valued at $85,828,316. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.71.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

