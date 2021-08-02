State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires New Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Hayward at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $12,728,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $54,624,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $3,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

HAYW stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

