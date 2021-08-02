State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 12,200 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Cassava Sciences worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,102,000 after purchasing an additional 434,153 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 569.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 103,857 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 337.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

SAVA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $69.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.75 and a beta of 1.09. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.29.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.