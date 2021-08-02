State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 7,900 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.50% of Metropolitan Bank worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth about $1,176,000. Finally, M3F Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth about $2,339,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $71.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.16. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 28.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

