State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $2.05 Million Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,960 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Vaxcyte worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCVX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 21,924 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $270,636.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

PCVX opened at $21.68 on Monday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.