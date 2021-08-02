State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $2.27 Million Stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRNA shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $37.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.88. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. Analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,610.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $1,172,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

