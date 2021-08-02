State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Cytokinetics worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 16.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $149,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $345,429.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,964 shares of company stock worth $1,494,868. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CYTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $29.68 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

