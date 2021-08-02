State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.17% of The Shyft Group worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,045.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,354,400 in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHYF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.