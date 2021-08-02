State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Relay Therapeutics worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLAY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,290,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after acquiring an additional 76,091 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,425,667.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,551.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,668 in the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $32.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.10. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

