State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of SSR Mining worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 43.1% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $8,163,000. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.23. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.48 million. Analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Several research firms have commented on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

