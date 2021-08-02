State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $2.07 Million in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 206,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCAQU. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

