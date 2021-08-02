State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $31.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 price objective on Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.49.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

