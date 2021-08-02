State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 211.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,448 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of Cambium Networks worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after buying an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 27.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after buying an additional 110,379 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 278.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 107,369 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 425.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 467.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 78,733 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $2,521,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $44.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.49. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cambium Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

