State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,100,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 288,838 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 159,192 shares during the period.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

