State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 307.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,406 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

