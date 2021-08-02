State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 10,000 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,261,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in BCE by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,266,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

