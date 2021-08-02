State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 10,600 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 166,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 93,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 74,035 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 73,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 479,407 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.73.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.