State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,818 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $69.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.77. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

