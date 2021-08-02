State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 27,110 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,110 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in L Brands were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in L Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 4,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $80.07 on Monday. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

LB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,679,310,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

