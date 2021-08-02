State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 3,453 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $3,789,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HIW stock opened at $47.69 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.57.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

