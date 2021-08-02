State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 89,315 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89,315 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CAE by 6.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in CAE by 2.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in CAE by 2.7% during the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 30,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in CAE by 0.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 238,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

CAE stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.81. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

