State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes $1.86 Million Position in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Connect Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $740,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

CNTB opened at $22.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.