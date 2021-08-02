State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes $2.24 Million Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 121,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.22% of Triumph Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1,113.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 125.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Triumph Group stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.86. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.