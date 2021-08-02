State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes Position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

OTCMKTS:TMKRU opened at $10.08 on Monday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

