State Street (NYSE:STT) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.29

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.29 and last traded at $87.01, with a volume of 1393453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,288 shares of company stock worth $4,918,012. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of State Street by 40.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.9% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of State Street by 32.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 8.4% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

