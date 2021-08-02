STATERA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $163,881.00 (STA)

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One STATERA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. STATERA has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $163,881.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STATERA has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00100165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00140144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,981.30 or 0.99959318 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.38 or 0.00849757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About STATERA

STATERA launched on July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 80,741,388 coins and its circulating supply is 80,740,419 coins. STATERA’s official website is stateratoken.com . STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

