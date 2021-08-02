Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0817

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Status has a total market cap of $283.42 million and $61.28 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can now be bought for about $0.0817 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Status

Status is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

