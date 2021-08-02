Stealth (XST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $532.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $532.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001075 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00039412 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00025329 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000653 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,689,901 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

