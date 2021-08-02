Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,638 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Steelcase worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $18,913,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,821,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,773,000 after purchasing an additional 837,037 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth about $12,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,739,000 after purchasing an additional 678,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,116,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 463,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

SCS stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 111.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

