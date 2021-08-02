SteepCoin (STEEP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a market cap of $70,671.25 and $2.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.01046416 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000092 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

