Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,700 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the June 30th total of 420,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 246.3 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stelco in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Stelco stock opened at $33.65 on Monday. Stelco has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

