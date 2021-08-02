Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Update

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

STMH opened at $0.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37. Stem has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.39.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company. The firm involves in the leasing of properties, funding of capital improvements and administration of properties to growers and sellers in the cannabis industry. Its properties include TJ’s on Willamette, TJ’s Provisions, TJ’s on Powell and 42nd Street, Mulino Farm, Applegate Farms, TJ’s Wallis and TJ’s Las Vegas.

