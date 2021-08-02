Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Short Interest Update

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,241,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after acquiring an additional 138,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stereotaxis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,837,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,069,000 after purchasing an additional 73,222 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 80.3% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,626,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after buying an additional 724,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 77,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 675,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 28,379 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of STXS stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. Stereotaxis has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $675.18 million, a PE ratio of -91.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.87.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

